Reducing edible oil prices a welcome move







Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi made the announcement during a recent press conference, declaring a decrease of Tk 5 per litre for soybean oil and Tk 4 per litre for palm oil.



This decision comes as a response from a review meeting on the production, demand, and pricing dynamics of daily agricultural products. It signifies the government's proactive approach to addressing the needs of its citizens and stabilizing the market in these challenging times.

According to news report, bottled soybean oil, which was previously priced at Tk 174 per litre, will now be available at Tk 169 per litre. Loose soybean oil, often preferred by many households, has been adjusted from Tk 154 to Tk 149 per litre. Similarly, the price of palm oil has been lowered from Tk 128 to Tk 124 per litre. This price adjustment is set to take effect from tomorrow (Sunday).



The reduction in edible oil prices comes as a respite for consumers who have witnessed a significant surge in prices recently. Commerce Minister acknowledged that soybean oil, for instance, had reached as high as Tk 205 per litre in the past and making the current price of Tk 169 per litre is a substantial relief for consumers.



Additionally, this reduction, combined with the adjustment in palm oil prices, demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting the people during challenging economic conditions.



Furthermore, the Minister noted the complexities surrounding sugar prices, with loose sugar currently priced at Tk 120 per kg and Tk 135 per kg per packet. Although the government is keen on monitoring the market closely, it's important to acknowledge that external factors such as India's decision to halt sugar exports and the imposition of substantial duties have limited the government's ability to reduce sugar prices in the domestic market. However, the promise to decrease prices once international market conditions become favourable is an encouraging commitment.



To sum up, the government's decision to reduce the prices of soybean and palm oil is a commendable step toward alleviating the financial burden on the people. It reflects a responsiveness to the needs of the citizens and the challenges they face in a global economic context. While there are still challenges in addressing the cost of sugar, the commitment to monitor and act when international conditions allow is promising. The government's commitment to balancing the needs of the populace with economic stability deserves appreciation, and it is hoped that such measures will bring relief to households across the nation.



