Saturday, 16 September, 2023
Home Editorial

Make new land law effective  

Published : Saturday, 16 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Letter To the Editor

Dear sir,

No one should be harassed by the new land law. On Wednesday, Parliament passed the "Land Crime Prevention and Remediation Bill-2023". According to the law, no person can own more than 60 bighas of land.

Illegally occupying land which has no official document will be confiscated and with a punishment of 7 years imprisonment. So, it has been done that whose is the document, the land is his. Due to the introduction of digital survey, the previous survey system and the ongoing surveys have been declared canceled and closed.

As a common citizen of the state, I humbly request the Ministry of Lands for correct and speedy implementation of the new law. Common people will be harassed due to pending land survey and pending court cases. Appreciating the law, I also express the fear of interference of influential people as a hindrance in the implementation of the law.

Al Amin
University of Dhaka




