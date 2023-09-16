

Former Australia cricketer MacGill charged with drug supply



The retired leg-spinner came to the attention of detectives in April 2021, when he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed men outside his apartment in affluent northern Sydney.



The 52-year-old restaurateur told Australian radio network SEN last year that the men "stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me".

Following a lengthy investigation into the incident, police have now alleged that MacGill's abduction was linked to his part in a drug deal.



Police said MacGill faced one count of "knowingly" taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time. �AFP



SYDNEY, SEPT 15: Former Australian Test cricket star Stuart MacGill has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in a commercial-scale cocaine deal, police said Friday.The retired leg-spinner came to the attention of detectives in April 2021, when he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed men outside his apartment in affluent northern Sydney.The 52-year-old restaurateur told Australian radio network SEN last year that the men "stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me and then just dumped me".Following a lengthy investigation into the incident, police have now alleged that MacGill's abduction was linked to his part in a drug deal.Police said MacGill faced one count of "knowingly" taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time. �AFP