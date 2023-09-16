Pakistan ex-cricketer gets 12 years for inciting murder of Dutch MP







BADHOEVEDORP, SEPT 15: A Dutch court on Monday sentenced former Pakistan international cricketer Khalid Latif to 12 years in prison for urging the murder of anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders.Latif, 37, had offered 21,000 euros ($22,500) for the head of Wilders in an online video after the firebrand lawmaker sought to arrange a competition for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed."It was not a stretch to think that somebody around the world would have taken heed of the call to kill Mr Wilders," presiding judge G. Verbeek told the court. "The accused knew this and his call fuelled the fire to have Wilders killed."It is extremely unlikely that Latif, who was convicted in absentia, will serve his sentence. �AFP