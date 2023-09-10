

BSCIC opens service centre at DIU



The aims is to finding new entrepreneurs from the students of the University creating a new trend in the country's small, cottage and medium industries through them.



Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of DIU Board of Trustees. and BSCIC Chairman Muh. Mahbubur Rahman jointly inaugurated the 'Industrial Support Centre' at the campus, says a press release.

DIU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman presided over the opening ceremony. Prof. Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal , Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship of DIU spoke at the program.. Abu Taher Khan, Project Director of Industrial Innovation Center of DIU delivered the welcome address on the occasion.



Sources from both BCIC and Daffodil said that all the services that entrepreneurs normally get from BCIC district and head offices will also be available from the BCIC Industrial Support Center set up on the DIU campus.



It should be noted that the mentioned services provided by BCIC include industrial registration, training, industrial plot allotment, loan, recommendation for getting tax and duty waiver benefits, recommendation for import rights (entitlement), preparation of project profile, preparation of marketing survey, organization of fairs and exhibitions etc. Details will be given.



Entrepreneurial students will now have the opportunity to enjoy these benefits through BCIC's Industrial Support Center in their own campus.



Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) under the Ministry of Industries has launched its own service centre at Daffodil International University (DIU) campus on Thursday.The aims is to finding new entrepreneurs from the students of the University creating a new trend in the country's small, cottage and medium industries through them.Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of DIU Board of Trustees. and BSCIC Chairman Muh. Mahbubur Rahman jointly inaugurated the 'Industrial Support Centre' at the campus, says a press release.DIU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman presided over the opening ceremony. Prof. Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal , Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship of DIU spoke at the program.. Abu Taher Khan, Project Director of Industrial Innovation Center of DIU delivered the welcome address on the occasion.Sources from both BCIC and Daffodil said that all the services that entrepreneurs normally get from BCIC district and head offices will also be available from the BCIC Industrial Support Center set up on the DIU campus.It should be noted that the mentioned services provided by BCIC include industrial registration, training, industrial plot allotment, loan, recommendation for getting tax and duty waiver benefits, recommendation for import rights (entitlement), preparation of project profile, preparation of marketing survey, organization of fairs and exhibitions etc. Details will be given.Entrepreneurial students will now have the opportunity to enjoy these benefits through BCIC's Industrial Support Center in their own campus.