Sunday, 10 September, 2023, 10:28 AM
GP joins Regional Climate Summit 2023 as sponsor

Published : Sunday, 10 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) is a part of the Regional Climate Summit 2023 as Gold Sponsor  held at a hotel in Dhaka from 8-10 September.
The summit is being organised by Climate Parliament Bangladesh with a tagline `Towards a Resilient South Asia'.

Hans Martin Henrichsen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of GP and Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of GP, are taking part in this summit as panelists and keynote speakers, respectively, says a press release.
GP, as a responsible corporate citizen, aims to facilitate climate talks and support necessary policy advocacy with regard to climate change through engagement with all pertinent stakeholders and participation in such events, the release stated.

For GP, taking climate action to make this planet greener and livable is equally important. With that in the vision, GP has its Environment Management System (EMS) in place to streamline its operations and reduce 50% of its own carbon emissions (CO2) from a 2019 baseline by 2030.

In continuation of its commitment to tackle climate change, it has taken numerous initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint.

Hans Martin Henrichsen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of GP, said about sponsoring the summit, "Grameenphone believes in doing business in a responsible way.

That's why, we focus on developing sustainable solutions for an energy-efficient and environment-friendly network so that proper value for people, shareholders, and society can be created."

"In continuation of our commitment, we are also enabling fruitful and futuristic conversations on the significance of taking climate actions and formulating the right policies.

I hope this summit will also support our vision and help formulate the right climate policies that will be beneficial for the communities", he added.   

It is mentionable that the Regional Climate Summit 2023 aims to bring together policymakers, scientists, experts, and relevant stakeholders to initiate talks on climate change and inspire sustainable development in the South Asian region by encouraging the stakeholders to act.



