Trip Leads hosts last training session in Khulna

Trip Leads, an initiative under the leadership of Sabira Mehrin Saba, founder and CEO of Wander Woman, hosted its final training session at the BRAC Learning Center in Khulna recently. The event had a turnout of more than 30 participants, said a press release.The training session, made possible through the generous support of the EMK centre, aimed to empower individuals with essential skills and knowledge for effective trip leadership and management.This initiative has been a testament to Saba's commitment to fostering a community of empowered and skilled wanderers, who are not only passionate about travel but also equipped to lead and facilitate unforgettable journeys, reads the release.Maysha Mamatuz, Project Coordinator of Trip Leads, led the last session.Saba expressed her gratitude towards the EMK Small Grant and all the other partners of Trip Leads for their invaluable support, allowing Trip Leads to reach its full potential and make a positive difference in the lives of those who aspire to lead and inspire others through travel.