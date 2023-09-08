

BDU signs MoU with Walton



The MoU was signed in the meeting room of the university's administrative building at Kaliakoir in Gazipur recently, says a press release.



BDU Registrar Dr Nasir Uddin and Walton's Additional Marketing Director Liakat Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

BDU Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Mahbubul Alam Joarder, Treasurer Professor Dr Md Anwar Hussain, Chief Business Officer of Walton Touhidur Rahman Rad spoke on the occasion along with Nasir and Liakat.



Among others, Marketing and Sales Division's First Senior Additional Director Md Tanjimul Haque Tanmoy, Head of Corporate Sales AKM Taufiq Imam Hossain, First Senior Assistant Director Md Fuad Rahman Faisal, Senior Principal Officer Jahidur Rahman Jitu were present on the occasion from Walton.



Besides, BDU's Internet of Things and Robotics Engineering Department Chairman and Assistant Professor Samchuddin Ahmed, and Educational Technology Department chairman and assistant professor Md Ashrafuzzaman also attended the event.



The MoU signing ceremony was coordinated by BDU's IoT and Robotics Department Lecturer Md Toukir Ahmed.



The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) and Walton has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on industry-academia collaboration, joint research and innovation, campus ambassador programme, internship and placement program, lab development, ensuring advanced technology production, solving industry dependent issues, etc.The MoU was signed in the meeting room of the university's administrative building at Kaliakoir in Gazipur recently, says a press release.BDU Registrar Dr Nasir Uddin and Walton's Additional Marketing Director Liakat Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.BDU Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Mahbubul Alam Joarder, Treasurer Professor Dr Md Anwar Hussain, Chief Business Officer of Walton Touhidur Rahman Rad spoke on the occasion along with Nasir and Liakat.Among others, Marketing and Sales Division's First Senior Additional Director Md Tanjimul Haque Tanmoy, Head of Corporate Sales AKM Taufiq Imam Hossain, First Senior Assistant Director Md Fuad Rahman Faisal, Senior Principal Officer Jahidur Rahman Jitu were present on the occasion from Walton.Besides, BDU's Internet of Things and Robotics Engineering Department Chairman and Assistant Professor Samchuddin Ahmed, and Educational Technology Department chairman and assistant professor Md Ashrafuzzaman also attended the event.The MoU signing ceremony was coordinated by BDU's IoT and Robotics Department Lecturer Md Toukir Ahmed.