Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:24 PM
Home Foreign News

Zelenskiy moves to replace wartime defence minister

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

KYIV, Sept 4: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had decided to replace his defence minister, setting the stage for the biggest shake-up of Ukraine's defence establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In his nightly video address to the nation, Zelenskiy said he would dismiss Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and would ask parliament this week to replace him with Rustem Umerov, head of the country's main privatisation fund.

Reznikov, defence minister since November 2021, has helped secure billions of dollars of Western military aid to help the war effort, but has been dogged by graft allegations surrounding his ministry that he has described as smears.    �REUTERS




« PreviousNext »

