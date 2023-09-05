

Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Baraigram



But there has not been any initiative to repair the bridge over the year. Business activities are hampered at Moukharah Haat, the biggest trading centre in the upazila.



People of several villages and students of different educational institutions are facing extreme communication sufferings.

In 2002-03 financial year, the bridge was constructed under the supervision of Upazila Project Office. About one year back under the initiative of the Barind Multi-purpose Development Authority, the Boral River was dredged.



In the last rainy season, the bridge collapsed as soil beneath the bridge pillar was removed by the current of the water. The communication of people of several villages got suspended. To restore the communication, a bamboo pathway was raised over the river at the initiative of village people and the union chairman.



But at present, the bamboo bridge has also turned rickety. Only bicycle can move over it.



Commodity bringing to Moukharah Haat by village people is hampered. Taking emergency patient to upazila hospital is halted.



A Moukhara Haat trader TM Mofidul Islam said, there is Agran Village in the south of Boral and Moukhara Village in the north; people and farmers of this area mainly live on trading at Moukharah Haat; but for the last one year, their businesses are hampered.



Farmers of Agran Village Abdur Rahman and Abdul Mannan said, "Our homes are beside the bridge, and the haat is on the other bank of the river. We are used to bring paddy, jute, garlic and other agri-products to the weekly haat. But after breaking of the bridge, we are rounding about three kilometre road to go to the haat."



Students of Moukhara High School including Sumaiya and Rakib said, "Earlier we would go to school by crossing the river over the bridge without fear. Now we scare to cross over the bamboo bridge. We always feel risk of incident any time."



Head Teacher of Moukhara High School Anwar Hossain Bakul said, students of one college, two high schools, two Dakhil madrasas and more than one Hafezia madrasa are used to use the bridge. But at present, they have to pass it by taking risk, he added.

Majgaon Union Chairman Abdullah Al Azad Dulal said, "I have talked with MP and others concerned about a new bridge there. I demand a bridge soon, considering the suffering of locals."



Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdur Razzak said, "I will inspect the spot, and later on I will discuss the issue with the authorities concerned."

