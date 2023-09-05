Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Tuesday, 5 September, 2023, 1:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Baraigram

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Baraigram

Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Sept 4: A bridge over the Boral River at Agran Shutkar Ghat in Baraigram Upazila of the district got collapsed one year back, causing immense public sufferings.

But there has not been any initiative to repair the bridge over the year. Business activities are hampered at Moukharah Haat, the biggest trading centre in the upazila.

People of several villages and students of different educational institutions are facing extreme communication sufferings.
 
In 2002-03 financial year, the bridge was constructed under the supervision of Upazila Project Office. About one year back under the initiative of the Barind Multi-purpose Development Authority, the Boral River was dredged.

In the last rainy season, the bridge collapsed as soil beneath the bridge pillar was removed by the current of the water. The communication of people of several villages got suspended. To restore the communication, a bamboo pathway was raised over the river at the initiative of village people and the union chairman.
 
But at present, the bamboo bridge has also turned rickety. Only bicycle can move over it.

Commodity bringing to Moukharah Haat by village people is hampered. Taking emergency patient to upazila hospital is halted.

A Moukhara Haat trader TM Mofidul Islam said, there is Agran Village in the south of Boral and Moukhara Village in the north; people and farmers of this area mainly live on trading at Moukharah Haat; but for the last one year, their businesses are hampered.

Farmers of Agran Village Abdur Rahman and Abdul Mannan said, "Our homes are beside the bridge, and the haat is on the other bank of the river. We are used to bring paddy, jute, garlic and other agri-products to the weekly haat. But after breaking of the bridge, we are rounding about three kilometre road to go to the haat."

Students of Moukhara High School including Sumaiya and Rakib said, "Earlier we would go to school by crossing the river over the bridge without fear. Now we scare to cross over the bamboo bridge. We always feel risk of incident any time."

Head Teacher of Moukhara High School Anwar Hossain Bakul said, students of one college, two high schools, two Dakhil madrasas and more than one Hafezia madrasa are used to use the bridge. But at present, they have to pass it by taking risk, he added.
Majgaon Union Chairman Abdullah Al Azad Dulal said, "I have talked with MP  and others concerned about a new bridge there. I demand a bridge soon, considering the suffering of locals."

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdur Razzak said, "I will inspect the spot, and later on I will discuss the issue with the authorities concerned."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Free dental treatment camp held in Sirajganj
Bicycles, sewing machines distributed at Paikgachha
5 minors drown in Bhola, Tangail
Teenage boy electrocuted at Rajoir in Madaripur
Deplorable road halts transport movement at Dighinala
Farmers get training at Dharmapasha
Lightning kills farmer in Satkhira
Six people found dead in five districts


Latest News
Liton joins team, none has been left out
President joins opening ceremony of 43rd ASEAN Summit
Watchman crushed under train in Gaibandha
Aman's wife secured bail in graft case
Concord Entertainment Signes MoU with Evercare Hospital Ctg
Macron to pay homage to Bangabandhu during Bangladesh visit
Dhaka-Washington security dialogue begins in Dhaka
CCF holds press conference on demand of Kalurghat new bridge
151 Bangladeshi migrants return home from Libya detention
Sri Lanka look to seal Super Fours spot in batter-friendly Lahore
Most Read News
Geopolitical importance of Bangladesh
Chat GPT and its impact on education
Heath Streak dies
Lawyer Khurshid Alam not fight in court against Dr Yunus
realme launches smartphone C51
Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court set Oct 4 to submit probe report
Govt promotes 221 officials as joint secretaries
Khaleda's condition deteriorates, medical board expresses concern
Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs
US Deputy Assist Secy Mira Resnick in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft