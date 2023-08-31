Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 August, 2023, 9:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran remanded in jail over leaked docs

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

ATTOCK, Aug 30: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday remanded in jail over a leaked documents case, extending his detention despite the suspension of his prison term for graft a day earlier.
Khan has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are politically motivated since being ousted from power last year.
"Imran Khan's judicial remand in the Cipher case has been extended for 14 days," Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar told AFP after the hearing.
On Tuesday, another court suspended Khan's three-year prison term for graft handed down early in August -- a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections.
But authorities kept him in custody at Attock prison, around 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Islamabad, after arresting him over a case alleging he had leaked classified state documents.
"This constitutes a manipulation of justice," Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, another of Khan's lawyers, said Tuesday.
Wednesday's hearing was held under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, with only lawyers present.
The case relates to a cable that Khan had touted as proof that he was ousted as part of a US conspiracy backed by the establishment, according to a report by the government's Federal Investigation Agency.
The United States and the Pakistan military have denied the claim.
The vice chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, has also been arrested over the same case.
Khan's three-year sentence was handed down this month by a judge who found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.
The election commission subsequently banned him for five years from contesting elections.
The court on Tuesday said the sentence was short enough to be set aside, after Khan's team argued there were "serious jurisdictional defects" in the conviction made in "undue haste" without allowing them to present witnesses. An appeal against the conviction is pending.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kyiv targeted by 'most powerful' aerial attack since spring
Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose: Kremlin
Imran remanded in jail over leaked docs
Mapping Africa's coups d'etat across the years
Wagner chief laid to rest in secret ceremony
Florida orders evacuations ahead of 'extremely dangerous' Idalia
Putin is not planning to attend the funeral for Wagner chief Prigozhin: Kremlin
Lawyers say 'manipulation' keeps Imran in jail despite bail


Latest News
Why should AB Party not get registration from EC: HC
11 more BCL leaders expelled for Facebook post about Sayeedi's death
Govt not harassing Dr Yunus: FM
2nd Junior Services Kabaddi begins Friday
AL does not believe in politics of killing, coup: Quader
UP member hacked dead in Laksham for 'obstructing illegal drug trade'
Motorcyclist dies being hit by bus in Dinajpur
273 women, girls tortured in August: Mahila Parishad report
Hasan meets UK minister of state for media in London
BNP leaders Rizvi, Sohel's trial begins in police constable murder
Most Read News
Fear prevails over CSA
Strictly follow guideline on rallies-processions on premises, SC orders
Stop ragging
Petition rejected, trial court to continue proceedings against Khaleda
Natore MP Abdul Quddus passes away
Bangladesh should accept UN's proposal of independent commission: HRW
Let’s promote health issue for economic development  
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
China seeks more business with Bangladesh
US deputy assistant secretary likely to visit Dhaka next week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft