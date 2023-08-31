Video
Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose: Kremlin

Published : Thursday, 31 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

MOSCOW, Aug 30: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that investigators were considering the possibility that the plane carrying mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was downed on purpose, the first explicit acknowledgement that he may have been assassinated.
"It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version - you know what we are talking about - let's say, a deliberate atrocity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the investigation.
Asked if the International Civil Aviation Organization would investigate the crash, Peskov said that the circumstances made it different, though he cautioned that investigators had made no formal conclusions yet about what exactly took place.
    �REUTERS


