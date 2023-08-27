German GDP stagnation confirmed as inflation weighs







Europe's biggest economy registered zero growth from April to June compared to the previous quarter, according to complete data from the federal statistics agency Destatis.



Preliminary data released last month showed the same reading, and it was in line with a forecast from analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet.

By registering flat growth, Germany officially exited a downturn that it fell into around the turn of the year after the economy contracted for two straight quarters, the technical definition of a recession.



The economy was supported by improved consumption and rising investments but exports -- a key contributor to German GDP -- fell slightly.



The data will bring little comfort to policymakers battling myriad economic fires.



These range from still-high inflation that began surging when Russia invaded Ukraine, to lacklustre exports as key markets such as China face trouble, weakness in manufacturing and the impact of interest rate rises.



"We continue to see economic difficulties triggered by the aftermath of the energy crisis, the (European Central Bank's) necessary fight against inflation and the weakening of important global economic partners," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck in a statement. �AFP



