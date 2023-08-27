Video
Entrepreneur Fair concludes in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Entrepreneur Fair concludes in Dhaka

Entrepreneur Fair concludes in Dhaka

A three-day Entrepreneur Fair organized by the online entrepreneur training platform Nijer Balor Mote Eka Golpo Foundation (NBMEGF) concluded in Dhaka on Saturday

The fair showcasing food and famous products from the country's all the 64 districts, was inaugurated by State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, at the Celebrity Convention Hall of Dhanmondi in the capital. The fair was open from 10 am to 10 pm every day.

In the inaugural function, the Minister of State for Youth and Sports praised the event and visited every stall of the fair.

Iqbal Bahar Zahid, the organizer of the fair and president of NBMEGF, said:  "We have this fair with all the famous cooked food of 64 districts and all the famous products of 64 districts.

Here you can eat the best food of your district as well as the taste of any other district." He said that this fair has been organized mainly to brand the district and promote marginal entrepreneurs.

"Nijer Balor Mote Eka Golpo Foundation" (NBMEGF) An online workshop platform for all training, skills and values to be an entrepreneur with a story to tell. It is the only platform in the country where free training is provided daily.


