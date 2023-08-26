

Stay trendy with saree in Autumn



Although there are sudden thunderstorms and dark clouds seen in Autumn (Sharat) sky, mostly it is clear and fresh, giving you the vibrancy you need to be all lively and jovial.



Autumn indeed means clear sky, big white clouds and freshness in the atmosphere. Sharat means kites in the sky flying high crossing each others. And all these reach in a crescendo when anyone drapes in saree to stand in the beauty of nature.

Autumn complements light cotton summer clothes, bright flower prints. Many could think why autumn means cotton summer cloths and bright flower prints! Because it is time for Kashful. White cotton like flowers bloom in plenty, around the rivers, during this season. They are the symbol of autumn.



This season is time to wear saree and color should be Blue. Blue color is perfect for the season for all the ages. But saree for the young ladies make them different and beautiful. White could be another colour to create sensation. Indeed whatever the colour is, in autumn, without saree, women can't be fulfilled.



Rang Bangladesh always strives for the heritage of Bengal-to keep the culture alive. It is for that purpose that we try to highlight the unique beauty of Bengal's seasonal diversity - autumn in this event.



Rang Bangladesh brings sarees collection which are absolutely suitable for this season, said, Soumik Saha, owner of the this renowned local fashion brand .



So, wearing a local fashion branded saree during the autumn season can indeed create a radiant and charming look.



Opt for warm and rich colors that resonate with the autumn season. Deep reds, oranges, maroons, olive greens, and shades of brown can bring out the autumn vibes.



Stay trendy with saree in Autumn



Consider selecting sarees with patterns that evoke the spirit of autumn. Floral motifs, paisley designs, and intricate embroidery can complement the season's aesthetic.



Since autumn weather can be quite variable, layering can be a stylish choice. You can pair your saree with a contrasting or complementary blouse and a shawl or jacket to keep warm.



Accessories play a crucial role in completing the look. Consider adding antique or oxidized jewelry, which can enhance the autumnal vibe. Long earrings, bangles, and statement necklaces can all work beautifully.



For your hairstyle, you could opt for a messy bun, loose waves, or a simple braid, depending on your saree's style and your personal preferences. In terms of makeup, earthy tones and warm hues can complement the autumn theme.



Choose footwear that complements the overall look. Juttis, heels, or even ankle boots, depending on the formality of the occasion, can work well with a saree.



The most important element of your look is your confidence. Wear your saree with pride and carry yourself confidently, as that can truly make any outfit radiant.



Remember, fashion is a form of self-expression, so feel free to incorporate your personal style and preferences into the ensemble to make it uniquely yours. Enjoy the autumn season and the beauty of wearing a saree! Saree can complement one in any season but not as gracefully as it does in Autumn when the environment all around look picture-esque.Although there are sudden thunderstorms and dark clouds seen in Autumn (Sharat) sky, mostly it is clear and fresh, giving you the vibrancy you need to be all lively and jovial.Autumn indeed means clear sky, big white clouds and freshness in the atmosphere. Sharat means kites in the sky flying high crossing each others. And all these reach in a crescendo when anyone drapes in saree to stand in the beauty of nature.Autumn complements light cotton summer clothes, bright flower prints. Many could think why autumn means cotton summer cloths and bright flower prints! Because it is time for Kashful. White cotton like flowers bloom in plenty, around the rivers, during this season. They are the symbol of autumn.This season is time to wear saree and color should be Blue. Blue color is perfect for the season for all the ages. But saree for the young ladies make them different and beautiful. White could be another colour to create sensation. Indeed whatever the colour is, in autumn, without saree, women can't be fulfilled.Rang Bangladesh always strives for the heritage of Bengal-to keep the culture alive. It is for that purpose that we try to highlight the unique beauty of Bengal's seasonal diversity - autumn in this event.Rang Bangladesh brings sarees collection which are absolutely suitable for this season, said, Soumik Saha, owner of the this renowned local fashion brand .So, wearing a local fashion branded saree during the autumn season can indeed create a radiant and charming look.Opt for warm and rich colors that resonate with the autumn season. Deep reds, oranges, maroons, olive greens, and shades of brown can bring out the autumn vibes.Choose sarees made from fabrics that are suitable for the weather. Fabrics like silk, chiffon, georgette, and linen can work well for autumn as they provide comfort and a touch of elegance.Consider selecting sarees with patterns that evoke the spirit of autumn. Floral motifs, paisley designs, and intricate embroidery can complement the season's aesthetic.Since autumn weather can be quite variable, layering can be a stylish choice. You can pair your saree with a contrasting or complementary blouse and a shawl or jacket to keep warm.Accessories play a crucial role in completing the look. Consider adding antique or oxidized jewelry, which can enhance the autumnal vibe. Long earrings, bangles, and statement necklaces can all work beautifully.For your hairstyle, you could opt for a messy bun, loose waves, or a simple braid, depending on your saree's style and your personal preferences. In terms of makeup, earthy tones and warm hues can complement the autumn theme.Choose footwear that complements the overall look. Juttis, heels, or even ankle boots, depending on the formality of the occasion, can work well with a saree.The most important element of your look is your confidence. Wear your saree with pride and carry yourself confidently, as that can truly make any outfit radiant.Remember, fashion is a form of self-expression, so feel free to incorporate your personal style and preferences into the ensemble to make it uniquely yours. Enjoy the autumn season and the beauty of wearing a saree!