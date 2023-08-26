Video
Saturday, 26 August, 2023
Beef Korma

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023

Ingredients:
v    2 tbsp ghee (or oil)
v    1 kg beef (gravy or chuck), cut into 3cm pieces
v    1 cup chopped onions
v    1/4 cup korma paste (Recipe link just below this recipe)
v    1 cup water
v    1 cup yogurt
v    1/4 cup chopped coriander (cilantro) leaves
v    Salt to taste
v    Coriander (cilantro) leaves, fried cashew nuts, to garnish

Method:
1.    Make korma paste according to recipe instructions. Recipe here. Set aside.

2.    Heat ghee in a large frying pan over high heat. Add beef and cook, turning often, for 4-5 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove beef from the pan. Set aside.

3.    Reduce heat to medium. Add onions. Cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes or until onions are browned. Add korma paste. Sauté, stirring, for one minute or until fragrant.

4.    Add water, yogurt, coriander (cilantro) leaves and browned beef. Season with salt. Stir to combine. Bring to the boil. Simmer, covered, for one hour or until beef pieces are tender.

5.    Alternatively, cook beef in a pressure cooker for about 6-7 whistles. Garnish with coriander (cilantro) leaves and fried cashew nuts.


