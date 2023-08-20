Video
Safety of aid workers in Rohingiya camps demanded

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a dialogue demanded safety and security of aid workers in Bangladesh, particularly those engaged in humanitarian responses to the Rohingyas.

They recommended welfare, dignity and survival of all, condemned acts against aid workers, and called for ensuring equitable compensation, essential facilities, life insurance and comprehensive local staff support.

Marking the World Humanitarian Day 2023, the COAST Foundation, Cox's Bazar CSO-NGO Forum (CCNF) and BDCSO Coordination Process jointly organised the virtual discussion on Saturday. COAST Foundation Director Mustafa Kamal Akanda moderated the virtual dialogue titled, 'No matter what - together we stand beside affected communities - empower local actors' while Md. Iqbal Uddin from the same organisation presented the keynote paper.

Among others, Abu Morshed Chowdhury, co-chair of Cox's Bazar CSO-NGO Forum (CCNF), Ariful Islam, chief executive of YPSA, Nilima Jahan of Agrajatra, Amir Hossain of NGO Platform, Sheikh Asad of Udayan Bangladesh, Khandakar Faruk Ahmed of Trinomul Unnayan Sangtha (TUS) Foundation, Mujibur Rahman of Shushilan and Sanat Kumar Bhowmik of COAST Foundation also spoke.

In his keynote paper, Iqbal Uddin recommended ensuring welfare, dignity and survival of all, condemned acts against aid workers and ensuring equitable compensation, essential facilities, life insurance, and comprehensive local staff support. He also called for dedicating 25 per cent of direct funding to local organisations. Abu Murshed Chowdhury acknowledged the pivotal role of frontline aid workers in humanitarian responses.

Nilima Jahan emphasized the need to create a positive environment for female humanitarian workers at camp levels and provide them with necessary logistical support.

Khandakar Faruk Ahmed suggested allowing non-registered organisations to work as associated entities in emergency projects. Amir Hossain advocated for direct funding from donors to local organisations to minimise costs and promote local leadership.

Mujibur Rahman called for equal treatment of local, national, and International NGOs and urged the implementation of the Grand Bargain. The Grand Bargain is a unique agreement between some of the largest donors and humanitarian organisations who have committed to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the humanitarian action, in order to get more means into the hands of people in need.

Arifur Rahman of YAPSA stressed the need for direct funding to Bangladeshi NGOs to ensure cost-effectiveness, as intermediary organisations often absorb a significant amount of funds as their overhead or operational costs, leaving local organizations at the forefront without the necessary support.


