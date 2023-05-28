

Excessive fee for foreign consultants, a waste of borrowed project money



He said it while speaking as chief guest at a round table discussion titled 'Investment for Infrastructure Development' organized by International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICCB) in a city hotel on Saturday. The ICC President Mahbubur Rahman moderated the round table discussion.



The minister said, "It has become a big problem and we are now raising the issue to the lenders. We are strict on the issue and trying to minimize such costs in foreign funded projects."

Prof Dr Md Shamsul Hoque, director, Accident research Institute and professor, Department of Civil Engineering, BUET delivered the key note speech on highlighting the importance for constructing Dhaka-Chattagram Elevated Express Highway.



Among others American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), Bangladesh, President Syed Ershad Ahmed, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad, ICC Bangladesh Executive Board Member, Mir Nasir Hossain, ICC Vice President AK Azad also spoke in the rvrnt emphasizing for construction of Dhaka-Chattagram elevated express highway.



Minister Mannan said the government has adopted a policy to build elevated roads in water land aiming to protect environment, cultivable land and curtail costs.



He said Dhaka-Chattagram transportation route is life line of the economy and the government is planning how to connect the two cities for smooth communication and save travel time without affecting environment.



The AmCham president said a speedy transportation system directly helps logistics services and Bangladesh in compare with other countries of the world should emphasize on it.



He said the existing Dhaka-Chattgram highway is not adequate for better transportations as a result Bangladesh's logistics service is not improving in parallel with growing economy.



He emphasized on constructing an Elevated Express Highway keeping in mind straightening the route as there are many curves and turns in the existing four lane highway.



He also said after constructing an elevated express highway it is important for maintenance works and all feasibility study must be done for taking the mega Dhaka-Chattagram Elevated Express Highway.



In the interactive session chamber leaders, economists, business people, bankers and high officials shared their views on the need for constructing an elevated express highway between Dhaka and Chittagong cities.



