Home Business

More workers may go abroad this year, hopes Imran Ahmad

Published : Sunday, 28 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has expressed hope more workers of the country might be recruited abroad this year.

"Compared to last year, more workers of the country are likely to go abroad this year," he said.

The minister said this while addressing as the chief guest at a seminar titled: "Possibilities of Bangladesh remittance flow, challenges and solutions" jointly organised by the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment and Better Bangladesh Foundation at the city's Foreign Service Academy on Thursday.

Talking about the currency of reserve, he said: "Our reserve is declining over the period... We must have to admit that expatriates have a lot to contribute in the country's reserve. I think the present government has done that."

Senior Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan also spoke as the special guests on the occasion.

Imran said Bangladesh Bank, the central bank of the country, can play an important role in sending remittance money to the relatives of the overseas workers.

So, the central bank authority to adopt an easy system for the overseas workers including 'mobile financial service' in sending money to their families, the minister suggested.

Chaired by Better Bangladesh Foundation Chairman Professor Masud A Khan, the seminar was also addressed, among others, by Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) M Shahidul Alam, Chairman of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) Dr Tasneem Siddiqui, Economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Chief Economist of Bangladesh Bank Dr Habibur Rahman, honorary Non-government Adviser (NGA) at Bangladesh Competition Commission Mohammad Shahjahan Siddiqui and Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) Secretary General Ali Haider.    �BSS


