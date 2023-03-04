Significant relations in between eyes and teeth



Bangladesh is a rapid developing country,in the world. In rural areas, people believe and follow superstitions. Eyes and teeth are close with one another. They are habituated with wrong notion if they treat tooth which will affect on eyes. we have to improve our mind set and thoughts of imagination.For several time dental infection creat a ocular lessions. Palmish controversy is associated between eyes and teeth in our village society. We have to enrich our thoughts and ideas about eye and teeth. Dental infections are associated with eye infections. We have to save eyes keeping our oral hygiene through regular maintainances. Various viral and bacterial diseases spread through oral health status. Improvement of oral hygiene is highly effective for eye security. Many times a tooth swelling creats an infection on eyes. Peaceful living of general people become tough if they dont take a proper treatment.So, we have to take care of our oral health status for non- spreading of eye infection. Take vitamin D,E and calcium to overcome tooth infections that will not have any impact on eyes. For prevention of infections we have to take warm water with salt in oral cavity that will also not spread on eyes. Oral hygiene is important but eye hygiene is also important.So,Wash eye 3-4 times daily.For eye, cosmetics removal even do not touch with dirty hand.Nourish Your body with proper materials for better health. Eyes sooth our body and mental health."Where words are restrained, the eyes often talk a great deal" Keep eyes secure from various infectious diseases.Prof. Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed Vice-ChancellorBangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University