Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:37 AM
Home Life & Style

Bangla book fair in New York from July 14

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Life & Style Desk

A four-day "32nd New York Bangla Boi Mela",  under the initiative of Muktadhara Foundation, will start from July 14 at  Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in New York, USA.

The slogan of this year's New York Bangla Boi Mela is 'Bangabandhu's  Instruction in the Globalization of Bangla Language, Literature and Art'.

Marking the book fair, the Muktadhara Foundation today held a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital, said a press release here.

Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain, New York Bangla Boi Mela-2023 organising committee Dr Abdun Nur, Bangla Academy Director General poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, Cultural Personality Ramendu Majumdar, National Book Center Director Poet Minar Mansur, writer Anisul Haque, journalist Mozammel Babu, former Chairperson and Adviser of the Muktadhara Foundation Professor Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed and its founder Biswajit Saha, spoke, among others, at the press conference.

Some 25 publishers have already registered to join the fair which will continue till July 17.

Muktadhara Foundation is a New York-based non-profit literary-cultural platform of Bangla speakers of South Asian origin now living in North America. Most of them are from Bangladesh but are also from India and other parts of South Asia.  The foundation has been arranging the fair since 1992.



Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
