

Bangla book fair in New York from July 14



The slogan of this year's New York Bangla Boi Mela is 'Bangabandhu's Instruction in the Globalization of Bangla Language, Literature and Art'.



Marking the book fair, the Muktadhara Foundation today held a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital, said a press release here.



Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain, New York Bangla Boi Mela-2023 organising committee Dr Abdun Nur, Bangla Academy Director General poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, Cultural Personality Ramendu Majumdar, National Book Center Director Poet Minar Mansur, writer Anisul Haque, journalist Mozammel Babu, former Chairperson and Adviser of the Muktadhara Foundation Professor Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed and its founder Biswajit Saha, spoke, among others, at the press conference.



Some 25 publishers have already registered to join the fair which will continue till July 17.



Muktadhara Foundation is a New York-based non-profit literary-cultural platform of Bangla speakers of South Asian origin now living in North America. Most of them are from Bangladesh but are also from India and other parts of South Asia. The foundation has been arranging the fair since 1992.



