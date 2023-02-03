

Samsung brings Bespoke Refrigerators



Samsung Bangladesh debuts the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerators for the local market. The premium-built 4-Door French DoorBespoke refrigerators feature a timelessly contemporary design that can seamlessly blend with any interior.The 4-Door French Door Bespoke 644 liter will be available for BDT 329,900, and 4-Door French Door Bespoke Refrigerator 670 literwill be available for BDT 349,900. EMI facilities will also be available with selected banks, says a press release.Regarding it, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "We arepleased to launch the Bespoke Refrigerator line for Bangladesh customers. By bringing high-quality materials and modular designstogether, we ensure the Bespoke Refrigerator line will provide the ultimate experience and performance to the customers."Bespoke Refrigerators are known for aesthetic looks, durable materials, and premium finishing that can conveniently be customizedto suit customers' changing needs. The refrigerator looks outstanding with any interior and will never become outdated. It comes in3 color options: Clean Black, Satin Beige + Satin Grey, and Glam White + Glam Navy.The exterior is built with premium material and is scratch-resistant; thus, marks and stains can be easily wiped away from thesurface. The interior is impressive and spacious, and the combination of fridge and freezer capacity ranges from 644 to 670 liters.The flexible storage option will let customers simultaneously store various types of food under optimal conditions and keepeverything deliciously fresh inside. The Flex Pantry mode is an independently controlled drawer that can easily be converted tonumerous preset temperatures to suit daily customers' needs. The triple cooling technology is perfect for storing diverse, high-quality ingredients, from meat to fish to fruits to vegetables. Moreover, it will preserve the natural flavors and texture for a longtime.SmartThings connectivity will allow customers to conveniently monitor and manage the refrigerator's electricity use and providesuggestions for decreasing their carbon footprint while saving money. Moreover, the Digital Inverter Technology will help to save upto 50% of energy, and the refrigerators will come with 10 years of warranty.