Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung brings Bespoke Refrigerators

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Samsung brings Bespoke Refrigerators

Samsung brings Bespoke Refrigerators

Samsung Bangladesh debuts the Bespoke Infinite Line Refrigerators for the local market. The premium-built 4-Door French Door

Bespoke refrigerators feature a timelessly contemporary design that can seamlessly blend with any interior.
The 4-Door French Door Bespoke 644 liter will be available for BDT 329,900, and 4-Door French Door Bespoke Refrigerator 670 liter

will be available for BDT 349,900. EMI facilities will also be available with selected banks, says a press release.

Regarding it, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "We are

pleased to launch the Bespoke Refrigerator line for Bangladesh customers. By bringing high-quality materials and modular designs

together, we ensure the Bespoke Refrigerator line will provide the ultimate experience and performance to the customers."
Bespoke Refrigerators are known for aesthetic looks, durable materials, and premium finishing that can conveniently be customized

to suit customers' changing needs. The refrigerator looks outstanding with any interior and will never become outdated. It comes in

3 color options: Clean Black, Satin Beige + Satin Grey, and Glam White + Glam Navy.

The exterior is built with premium material and is scratch-resistant; thus, marks and stains can be easily wiped away from the

surface. The interior is impressive and spacious, and the combination of fridge and freezer capacity ranges from 644 to 670 liters.
The flexible storage option will let customers simultaneously store various types of food under optimal conditions and keep

everything deliciously fresh inside. The Flex Pantry mode is an independently controlled drawer that can easily be converted to

numerous preset temperatures to suit daily customers' needs. The triple cooling technology is perfect for storing diverse, high-

quality ingredients, from meat to fish to fruits to vegetables. Moreover, it will preserve the natural flavors and texture for a long

time.
 
SmartThings connectivity will allow customers to conveniently monitor and manage the refrigerator's electricity use and provide

suggestions for decreasing their carbon footprint while saving money. Moreover, the Digital Inverter Technology will help to save up

to 50% of energy, and the refrigerators will come with 10 years of warranty.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD urges for Chinese investment in agro-based industries
BB eases rules for contactless payment
BD seeks Saudi investment in renewable energy sector
Govt firm to ensure safe working environment: Salman
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on fresh stakes
BB assures to allow LCs for importing Ramadan essentials
German trade surplus shrinks on Ukraine, energy crisis
BRAC Bank to avail export facilitation fund from BB


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft