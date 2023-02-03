Hong Kong economy shrank 3.5pc in 2022

Hong Kong's economy shrank by 3.5 percent in 2022, with exports plunging and the city's worst-ever coronavirus outbreak



battering businesses, the government announced Wednesday, while saying it hoped China's reopening would spur a recovery.

Vast swathes of Hong Kong's economy were shut down at the start of the year, when the territory recorded one of the world's



highest Covid per capita death rates as it dealt with a wave of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. In September, the



government began easing the harsh pandemic restrictions that had left Hong Kong internationally isolated and had damaged its



status as a financial hub.



Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped all four quarters in 2022, with the final quarter seeing it fall 4.2 percent year-on-year,



according to the preliminary figures released Wednesday.



"Domestic demand slackened, dragged initially by the (Omicron-fuelled Covid wave) and subsequently by tightened financial



conditions," a government spokesperson said in a statement. "Total exports of goods plunged amid the sharp deterioration in the



external environment and disruptions to cross-boundary truck movements." Hong Kong was in a deepening recession in 2019 and



2020 after the former British colony was roiled by pro-democracy protests and the start of the pandemic.



The city found brief respite in 2021, as its strict pandemic controls largely kept it virus-free, with the economy rebounding by 6.4



percent -- gains later wiped out by the outbreak at the start of 2022. AFP



