

Corruption spree in Bangladesh Railway



Even if a couple of people are punished lightly, the prominent people see it as an eyewash.



A fourth-year student of Theater and Performance Studies Department of Dhaka University, is staying at Kamalapur railway station with his hands chained to protest against the railway mismanagement-passenger harassment and ticket black-marketing since July 7.



Bangladesh Railway operates 394 trains per day including passenger and freight. The company spends more money on running the trains than what it earns by transporting passengers and goods. In the last fiscal year 2020-21, Railways has counted a loss of Tk 1,385crore. In the last five years, the amount of loss is about Tk 8,500crore. The Ministry of Railways itself has blamed the irregularities and corruption of the railways for this series of losses.



One of the areas where irregularities are more common in railwayis the operation of passenger trains. Incidents of black-marketing of tickets or artificial shortage of tickets by collecting extra fare from passengers are happening regularly. There are allegations of involvement of some railway officials in these works.



Similarly, the complaint against railway running staff including ticket inspectors of collecting money irregularly from ticketless passengers is also old.



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has identified several areas of irregularities and corruption in Bangladesh Railways in addition to various irregularities and corruption in the operation of passenger trains. The sectors are leasing and transfer of property, construction of illegal structures, shopping, land acquisition, parts auction, ticketing, train leasing, catering etc.



According to a report published in daily Nayadiganta in 2020, looting is going on in the railway department under the name of Limited Tendering Method (LTM). It is alleged that some dishonest officials of the railways are grabbing at least Tk 500crore annually by adopting this method. The looting has been going on in the name of limited tendering method for years, but the perpetrators remain unaccounted for.



However, if LTM and fifty percent corruption is stopped, it will be possible to save this money annually, several railway officials think.



However, due to lack of proper maintenance, locomotives of most of the trains are running idle.



In the Rajshahi zone of Railways, Ramzan Ali, during his tenure as Chief Engineer, distributed the work of 350 taka among a handful of companies, including station repairs.



Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarkar is accused of selling VIP tickets in the name of various individuals and organizations along with the sale of railway oil. The senior officials of the railways were also surprised by such news of corruption.



The use of hurricane was stopped 15 years ago due to the introduction of modern signal system. But station master Manik Chandra Sarkar withdraws 140 liters of kerosene oil every month.



On August 17, 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission conducted a raid on Khulna Railway. During the operation, the agency found evidence of extortion against Station Master Manik Chandra Sarkar for taking pension of retired staff. In view of this, when departmental action was recommended against the station master, the authorities transferred him(Report:Jamunatv)



There are irregularities in 10 sectors of Bangladesh Railway, including corruption in railway recruitment, purchase, ticket sales and land acquisition.



ACC Recommendation: ACC has recommended the cooperation of specialist organizations in the recruitment of people for various positions in Bangladesh Railways and the inclusion of those with experience and knowledge in the process of issuing work orders and project implementation, starting from inviting competitive open or e-tendering tenders for various purchases.



The ACC has asked Bangladesh Railway officials to create a database for the management of railway property and to prepare a list of illegally occupied properties through digital data entry.



It has also been mentioned about the cooperation of expert organizations to operate workshops and sleeper factories of Bangladesh Railway to supervise them.



Pursuance of PPA and PPR with the aim of controlling monopolies, strengthening of audit activities, use of digital system and regular monitoring of sale of tickets to prevent black market, consideration of honesty, efficiency and dedication as criteria for promotion and transfer of railways and automation of all railway operationsare important as of ACC recommendations.



2019-20 financial year is the biggest loss of Bangladesh Railway in five years. The amount of loss is 2 thousand 87crores. In that fiscal year, the railways transported a total of 637 million passengers.



Similarly, 31 lakh 77 thousand tonnes of goods are transported. Some 3 thousand 241crores are spent on running passenger and goods trains. On the contrary, the company earns 1 thousand 154crore. According to the accounts of the Ministry of Railways, from 2016-17 to 2020-21 financial year, the organization has counted a loss of Tk 8,446crore. The Ministry of Railways has advised Bangladesh Railways to undertake five important activities to overcome losses and return to profit.



Bangladesh Railway is still not able to maintain the old infrastructure properly where the developed countries are changing the pattern of their railway communication system by emphasizing things like advanced technology and infrastructure, fast trains, strict punctuality.



Railways are becoming dangerous day by day due to lack of reforms. The station is closed due to lack of manpower. The schedule disruption is being extended by dropping new trains without proper planning.

Writer is a student, Department of History, University of Chittagong

















