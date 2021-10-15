1,007 UPs to go for election Nov 28

The third phase of union parishad (UP) elections will be held on November 28. A total of 1,007 UPs will go to the polls in the third phase.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker gave the announcement after a

meeting held at the EC Secretariat in Agargaon of the capital on Thursday.

According to the announced schedule, candidates for the posts of chairman, members and reserved seat for women will be able to submit their nomination papers to the returning officers till November 2.

The scrutiny of the nomination paper will be held on November 4 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is November 11.

The candidates of the municipality election will follow the same schedule, the EC Secretary said.

The Election Commission will complete elections to around 4,500 union parishads by December this year, according to the EC decision.





