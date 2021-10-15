Govt trying to divert attention from key problems: Fakhrul  

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the government is trying to cover up the key problems of the people by destroying communal harmony in the country.

Fakhrul Islam said this while addressing a discussion on the occasion of the 11th founding anniversary of the Jatiyatabadi Samobay Dal at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium on Thursday.

The BNP Secretary General said, "The government has completely failed to maintain communal harmony, law and order and stability in the country. We strongly condemn these incidents and demand immediate arrest of the real culprits and legal action against them."

"All have seen that the Qur'an was kept in the shrine. Those who have done this are out to destroy communal harmony among us," said Mirza Fakrul and added, "Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and we have been living very peacefully for thousands of years. Those who are causing these incidents are doing so to create unrest in the country through government agencies."

He said, "The country is now in a crisis of democracy. People have no right to speak. We are ruled by a terrible fascist monster government. They want to divert people's attention by causing such heinous incidents." "Election-election game will not happen anymore in the country. For a fair election, the government must resign and hand over power to a neutral government. That neutral government will form an election commission and arrange elections. But the Awami League is not agreeing with that," the BNP General Secretary said.

Mentioning BNP founder Ziaur Rahman as the declarer of independence, Mirza Fakhrul said, "After hearing the proclamation from Ziaur Rahman, we took part in the war. But the Awami League does not want to accept this."

The BNP Secretary General said, "During four to five years tenure, Ziaur Rahman changed the country for the better. On the other hand, after the independence, the Awami League threw this country into the dustbin."

He also mentioned, "After the Liberation War Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani had termed Awami League as 'Nikhil Bangladesh Lutpat Samiti'."









