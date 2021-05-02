Govt provides facilities to unemployed people, workers: Mozammel

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Saturday said that the incumbent labor-friendly government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to provide various facilities to the unemployed people and workers.





“The government has taken various initiatives to provide financial assistance to the media workers affected during the COVID-19 pandemic period. It has already allocated Taka 10 crore for media personnel. The government is working to provide various facilities to the unemployed people and workers,” he said.





He said this while speaking a virtual discussion organized by Gazipur Union of Journalists (GUJ) on the occasion of International Labour Day.





For the welfare of the working people of Bangladesh, the present government is working as per the principles and ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said, adding that with the help of the ideology of Bangabandhu , it would be possible to enhance the owner-worker good relationship.





The minister added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government is implementing special initiatives and programmes to develop the production system of all factories in the country.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up the Gazipur Development Authority with the aim of building a planned city, he said.





He urged all including public representatives as well as journalists and professionals to play a special role in building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.





With GUJ president Ataur Rahman in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Labour and Employment and executive president of Mohila Sramik League Shamsunnahar Bhuiyan, MP , as special guest.



