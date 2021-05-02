Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department in a bulletin predicted that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Barishal, Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram divisions in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.





Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Netrokona, Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Patuakhali and it may abate from some places, it added.





Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.





The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 23 mm in Chattogram.





Country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius at Jashore in Khulna division and minimum temperature today was 19.5 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.





Today’s sunset at 6.27 pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 5.24 am in the capital Dhaka.



