Khilafat Majlis demands cancellation of election schedule, polls under a neutral govt

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent


Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis on Friday demanded cancellation of  election schedule and election under a neutral government.

Maulana Abdul Jalil, Senior Vice Chairman of Khilafat Majlis raised the demand at a protest rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
After Jumma prayers the party's leaders and activists took out a procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and it ended near Bijoynagar water tank.

Maulana Abdul Jalil said that the people will not  accept any drama in the name of election.

Election must be hold under a neutral government to ensure voting rights of the people, he said.
   
"Over the 12th general election, Awami League government is in picnic mood. They are sharing constituencies with their domestic opposition. They are busy playing with people's money by holding a farcical election," said Abdul Jalil.  
 
He asked the government to resign immediately to facilitate holding of election under a neutral government and  a new Election Commission.



