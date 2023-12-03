Two Dhanmondi challengers facing off today

After the group round finished on Friday, the quarterfinals of the Independence Cup Football Tournament are beginning today (Sunday) at 1:45pm when two top clubs from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Dhaka Abahani will face off at the Bir Shrestha Flt Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.On the same day, Bangladesh Police Football Club and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will meet in another match of the round at 4:00pm at the Kings Arena at Bashundhara in Dhaka.Besides, in the two remaining quarterfinal matches tomorrow (Monday), the traditional black and white outfits Mohammedan Sporting Club will take on the port city club Chattogram Abahani while Bashundhara Kings will face the Bangladesh Army.It was seen that Dhaka Abahani and Bashundhara Kings had been doing well compared to other opponents in the tournament for years. The battle for the top place was fought mainly between them. Likely it is going to be the same this year.The clash between Dhaka Abahani and Mohammedan which is traditionally called the Dhaka Derby is still possible if the two can make it to the final. Otherwise, the fans are not going to this show of Dhaka football this year.