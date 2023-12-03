Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Independence Cup Football

Two Dhanmondi challengers facing off today

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Sports Reporter


After the group round finished on Friday, the quarterfinals of the Independence Cup Football Tournament are beginning today (Sunday) at 1:45pm when two top clubs from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Dhaka Abahani will face off at the Bir Shrestha Flt Lt Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

On the same day, Bangladesh Police Football Club and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will meet in another match of the round at 4:00pm at the Kings Arena at Bashundhara in Dhaka.
Besides, in the two remaining quarterfinal matches tomorrow (Monday), the traditional black and white outfits Mohammedan Sporting Club will take on the port city club Chattogram Abahani while Bashundhara Kings will face the Bangladesh Army.

It was seen that Dhaka Abahani and Bashundhara Kings had been doing well compared to other opponents in the tournament for years. The battle for the top place was fought mainly between them. Likely it is going to be the same this year.

The clash between Dhaka Abahani and Mohammedan which is traditionally called the Dhaka Derby is still possible if the two can make it to the final. Otherwise, the fans are not going to this show of Dhaka football this year.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nice lose unbeaten record as Lens inflict more pain on Lyon
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Real keep pace with Girona in Liga title race
Newcastle inflict more misery on ManU, Arsenal extend Premier League lead
Leicester strike late to stay top of Championship
Milan beat Frosinone to close gap on leaders Juve
Australia keep faith with Warner for first Pakistan Test
Italy and Spain drawn together in Euro 2024 group stage


Latest News
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Nomination papers of all JaPa candidates in Manikganj cancelled
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft