Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, 3:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gilchrist leads praise as Australia savours 'miracle' World Cup triumph

Published : Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

SYDNEY, NOV 20: Adam Gilchrist led the plaudits on Monday as Australia celebrated "a miracle" in winning the World Cup for a sixth time to reign over one-day cricket once again.

Pat Cummins' men stunned the nearly 100,000 crowd in Ahmedabad on Sunday for a six-wicket victory over previously unbeaten India, breaking home hearts.

Opener Travis Head played a starring role in the final with a sparkling 137 off 120 deliveries and he also took a stunning catch to cut short skipper Rohit Sharma's innings just short of a half-century.

Head joined Ricky Ponting and Gilchrist as the third Australian to score a century in a men's World Cup final.

"I don't know what I can't believe more," Head told reporters in Ahmedabad.

"What happened with the hundred and winning a World Cup, or taking that catch."

Former skipper Gilchrist said the victory was among the greatest ever by an Australian sports side.

"So proud of this Australian team and crew," Gilchrist wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"To win another World Cup in the manner and circumstance they have is one of the finest victories in our sporting history I reckon.

"Time to celebrate," added Gilchrist, who scored 149 not out in the 2007 World Cup final win over Sri Lanka in Barbados.

Australia have won the World Cup six times, more than any other team, adding the 2023 crown to triumphs in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Their feat was all the more impressive this time because it came against an India team who had, until now, looked imperious and had a passionate home crowd roaring them on.

In Virat Kohli they also had the leading batsman in the tournament.

"Australia defeat India to silence 1.4 billion fans and steal another trophy," wrote The Daily Telegraph.

Set a challenging 241 for victory, Australia slipped to 47-3 before Head smashed his second century of the competition to steer his team home with seven overs to spare.

Under the captaincy of Cummins, Australia added the 50-over crown to the World Test Championship title they won last June after beating India in the final in London.

"Silence golden for Cummins' men as they go from good to great," The Sydney Morning Herald said in a headline, referring to how the boisterous Ahmedabad crowd was stunned, especially when Cummins bowled Kohli for 54.

The Herald Sun hailed the win as "a miracle".

"With their incredible upset, Australia has now won a record six World Cup titles -- and none has been greater than in the heat of Ahmedabad," it said.

Cricket Australia's chief executive Nick Hockley said the team deserved the title and it was "testament to the calibre of our players across all formats".

"This is another wonderful achievement by Pat Cummins and his team who have performed brilliantly in testing conditions and against strong opposition throughout the tournament," Hockley said in a statement.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


REB Champions Trophy Football Tournament 2023 held
Portugal notch 10th straight win, Serbia qualify for Euro 2024
Gilchrist leads praise as Australia savours 'miracle' World Cup triumph
Rohit admits India 'not good enough' after WC final loss
Hasan Morad stars as Chattogram moves to NCL Tier-1
Observer-New Age match decided in super over
Shamsur's ton keeps Sylhet aloft against Rangpur in NCL
World Cup chokers? India searches for answers after latest letdown


Latest News
Fiery right-wing populist Javier Milei wins Argentina’s presidency and promises ‘drastic’ changes
7.5 lakh law enforcers to be on duty during national polls: EC
733 collect AL's nomination forms on 3rd day
Shakira to appear in Barcelona court on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Spain
557 buy JaPa nomination forms on first day
‘Burimari Express’ to be inaugurated by PM on Dec 1
BNP’s call for election boycott fading: Hasan
Child among two killed as private car hits auto-rickshaw
Bangladesh improves by 5 points in money laundering index
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Most Read News
JnU student Khadija walks out on bail
Sohel-Helal among 14 BNP men jailed, warrant issued
Jatiya Party to sell nomination forms Monday
Two detained with crude bombs in Demra
CJ residence attack case: Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to Nov 22
Four among Juba Dal leader held over sabotage activities
Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal should promote mutual tourism: PM
Focus on LDF at COP 28
How ‘subsistence society’ evolves into a development one
Promotion of six officials: SC summons IG prisons, home secretary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft