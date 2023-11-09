Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Xavi's credit dropping as Barca slump at Shakhtar

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Xavi's credit dropping as Barca slump at Shakhtar

Xavi's credit dropping as Barca slump at Shakhtar

BARCELONA, NOV 8: This year in Europe it was supposed to be different but Barcelona will have to do it the hard way, with coach Xavi Hernandez watching his credit start to drain.

Xavi insisted the Catalans are on the right track after winning La Liga last season and their three opening Champions League matches, but a shock 1-0 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk stopped them dead in their tracks on a chilling Tuesday night in Hamburg.

Barca were expected to clinch qualification to the Champions League knock-out rounds but fell woefully short, failing to significantly trouble the Ukrainian champions at any point in the game.

"All the European ghosts of previous years came down on Barcelona," wrote Spanish newspaper Marca.

"The eliminations from past years against Bayern, Benfica, and Inter. And yesterday's opponent had a much lower level than all of these."

While Barcelona still lead Group H on nine points, level with their next opponents Porto, and are expected to qualify, pressure has started to build on Xavi.

Barcelona have not won the Champions League since 2015 and after gambling a chunk of the club's future income to make a slew of signings in 2022, are desperate to reestablish themselves among Europe's elite.

Many Spanish outlets considered the Shakhtar loss, against a team from war-torn Ukraine, who have to play their matches at a neutral stadium, a humiliation.

"Barca, beaten by Shakhtar, are the 'jester' of Europe," ran a headline in newspaper El Pais.

It arrives hot on the heels of two other disappointments.

Losing the Clasico in stoppage time against rivals Real Madrid on October 28 was a morale blow, and even though Barca beat Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday, they were lucky to do so after a weak performance.

What they offered against Shakhtar was more of the same, with Xavi suggesting it might be a "mental" problem, rather than a physical one or an issue with the team's football.

"Xavi's big problem is that he does not have a clear diagnosis of what is happening to the team," argued radio journalist Manolo Lama, on station Cadena Cope.

Further to that, the coach does not seem to know what his best starting line-up is, or even which system to use.

Against Real Madrid he switched to a formation with three centre-backs, sticking to it against Real Sociedad, where it was dismantled with ease.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Xavi's credit dropping as Barca slump at Shakhtar
ManC reach Champions League last 16 as Haaland destroys Young Boys
Cricket World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios
Two friendlies against Singapore women next month
Maxwell in 'full body pain' during 'greatest-ever' ODI innings
New Zealand wary of World Cup dreams being washed away
Spin-rich Blackcaps squad announced with heavyweight names
Nahida nominated for ICC POTM for October


Latest News
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
BNP announces 48-hr non-stop blockade from Sunday morning
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft