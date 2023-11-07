Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 November, 2023, 4:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 7 killed in Ctg road mishap      
Home Business

Global rice price to remain high in 2024: WB

Published : Tuesday, 7 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Business Correspondent

Global rice price to remain high in 2024: WB

Global rice price to remain high in 2024: WB

The prices of agricultural products are projected to fall by 7 percent in 2023 but rice prices will remain high into 2024, 2025 mainly due to India's restriction on its export.

The World Bank's latest Commodity Markets Outlook report made the forecast published recently. The average price of rice worldwide increased by 28 percent between 2022 and 2023, and another 6 percent increase is predicted in 2024.

WB projection also shows a further 2 percent decline in agricultural prices in 2024 and 2025 based on ample supplies. The forecasts assume that the latest global war and conflicts will have a limited impact on commodity prices.

Prior to the latest conflict in the Middle East, agricultural commodity prices fell 3 percent in the third quarter, mainly driven by declines in the price of food, the WB said.

"The food price index fell by 3 percent, led by a 7 percent drop in grains. The non-renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, India's export ban of non-basmati rice, and the impending El Ni�o drove the volatility in agricultural prices, but ample supplies kept prices on a mild downward trend," WB said.

September saw the rise in agricultural prices and ticked up almost 4 percent since the beginning of the conflict. Meanwhile, "Domestic food inflation has moderated but remains at double-digits in four out of ten low-income countries and a third of middle- and high-income countries, adding to the burden of food insecurity in many parts of the world."

Commodity prices rose in the third quarter of 2023 owing to energy prices before beginning of latest conflict in the Middle East.

However, they remain only slightly below levels just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and well above pre-Covid levels.

Though food inflation worldwide is trending down, food insecurity remains a concern, especially for those living in fragile and conflict situations.

Commodity prices are set to fall gradually in 2024 and stabilize in 2025, WB forecast said. Food and beverage prices will decline slightly more, while agricultural raw materials prices will rise by over 1 percent, it said.

The grains price index is projected to fall by 4 percent on average in 2024 and 2025 amid ample supplies and adequate stock levels preceded by more than 11 percent fall in 2023.

However, rice prices will remain high into 2024, assuming India maintains its export restrictions, it said.

A decline has been forecast in sugar and cocoa prices from 2023 highs, though fruit prices should remain high in 2024 on weather-affected supply shortfalls.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Southeast Bank training institute holds a day-long course
Pakistan Cotton production jumps 82pc
Cash back on add money after saving new debit card to bKash
Qatar signs 2nd 27-year gas supply deal with China's Sinopec
Russia to continue oil export cuts by 300,000 barrels a day until year end
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Jamuna Bank holds BAMLCO Conference
Bank Asia holds loan disbursement programme in Panchagarh


Latest News
Two cousins drown in B'baria
Shakib ruled out of World Cup due to injury
Owners propose Tk 12,500 minimum wage for RMG workers
Inaugural train leaves Ctg for Cox's Bazar
Beware of fake profiles, says US Embassy in Dhaka
'Sheikh Hasina is poor-friendly PM'
Prime suspect in police constable murder arrested
Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat
Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war: Netanyahu
Dry weather likely
Most Read News
Ashulia Daffodil University to remain closed til Nov 16 following unrest
Pvt car set on fire in Nilkhet
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Appeal hearing on Nov 12
Bus set on fire in Khilkhet
Another two buses set ablaze in Dhaka, N’ganj
Govt okays $1.3 billion joint venture with Denmark for 500mw wind power project
PM to inaugurate Matarbari deep seaport channel Nov 11
Shamsuzzaman Dudu 'picked up by DB', claims BNP
Tigers win easy game making it difficult against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh acutely needs ‘loss and damage fund’ for climate change
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft