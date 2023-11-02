Video
SAfrica have no WC 'choking' hangover: Dussen

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

PUNE, NOV 1: Rassie van der Dussen has insisted South Africa are carrying no Cricket World Cup baggage even if their long-suffering fans may sometimes feel they are "watching a movie they've seen before".

South Africa, despite teams featuring the likes of Allan Donald, Jonty Rhodes, Herschelle Gibbs, Lance Klusener and AB de Villiers, have yet to win the World Cup since their post-apartheid entry into the event in 1992.

They have often been the authors of their own downfall, going out after a tied semi-final against Australia in 1999 when they had the game all but won, misreading rain-affected run-rate rules in 2003 and losing another last-four thriller against New Zealand in 2015.

The manner of South Africa's exits has led to accusations of "choking" and their critics were ready with fresh suggestions of mental frailty following a shock loss to the Netherlands earlier in this edition.

But that reverse remains South Africa's lone defeat so far in six World Cup games in India, with the Proteas just holding their nerve to defeat Pakistan by one wicket last time out.

They next face New Zealand, who've won five straight World Cup matches against the Proteas since 1999, in Pune on Wednesday.     �AFP




