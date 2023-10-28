Save the Children, DAM create awareness against HIV

Peer Volunteer Conference and Rally-2023 was held to create awareness the risk of HIV with the technical support of Save the Children International, the overall management of Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) Consortium and the financing of Global Fund at the BACE Tanning Center ground in Sonargaon, Narayanganj district on Wednesday.Dr. Lima Rahman, Director of Health and Nutrition Sector of Save the Children, as the chief guest at the event, said that discrimination and rights of people at risk of HIV/AIDS should be addressed and ensured, says a press release.Promoting health awareness among sex workers and playing a leading role in organizing sex workers against gender based violence. She requested them to continue this effort.Dr. Ranok Khan, Chief of Party of Save the Children's HIV AIDS Program, said in a special guest's speech at the event presided over by Iqbal Masud, Director of Health and WASH Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, that pair outreach workers are making an important contribution in bringing HIV positive patients under counseling and health services and preventing HIV infection.Dr. Nasir Uddin, Technical Specialist Program Officer of Clinical Services of Dhaka Ahsania Mission and Dr. Jannatul Marfi, Senior Project Manager of Save the Children, Salima Sultana, Senior Manager (Operation) of HIV AIDS Program, Md. Mirza Moinul Islam, Technical Specialist of Clinical Services were present as guests in the gathering.Specialist Dr. Ahmed Mottasim Billah, CSS Technical Specialist Morsheda Akhtar, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health and Wash Sector Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr. Naila Parven, Care Bangladesh Representative Akhtar Jahan Shilpi and Dhaka Ahsania Mission Female Sex Worker Intervention Team Leader Md. Kamruzzaman, and peer outreach workers of 16 outlets and 9 DICs of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Consortium's female sex worker intervention associate organization YPSA, and Nari Mukti Sangh and representatives of various levels of officials and representatives of sex networks were present.Speakers in the event also said that although the effect of this disease is not in epidemic form, its spread still exists.Rates of unsafe sex and unsafe needle-syringe use remain alarming among high-risk populations such as sex workers and people who inject drugs. Which is increasing the risk of HIV infection in our country.With the technical support of Save the Children to make Bangladesh AIDS-free by 2030 through the National AIDS/STD Program (NASP) of DGHS of the Government of Bangladesh in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Dhaka Ahsania Mission Consortium is working tirelessly to implement "Priority HIV Prevention Programs for At-Risk Populations".Achieving this goal requires the cooperation of people from all levels of society including peer outreach workers.In the concluding speech, Iqbal Masud, Director of Health and WASH Sector of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, said, "We are working with the determination to build an HIV-free Bangladesh." We dream that by 2030, Bangladesh will be known as a prosperous AIDS-free country on earth.