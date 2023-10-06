

34.2pc BD youth either unemployed or underemployed: Study



They shared the distressing figure with the press on Wednesday in a city hotel. Disseminating a study report they jointly run said Bangladeshi youth are more exposed to vulnerabilities like limited access to quality education and health care, high dropout, poverty and economic insecurity.



Gender inequality, limited access to technology and digital literacy, climate change and environmental vulnerabilities, socio-political instability, migration and vulnerability to exploitation and mental health issues adds to their insecurity, the study said.

Sanem and ActionAid hosted a roundtable styled 'Addressing the Vulnerability and Fragility of Young People in Bangladesh' to highlight the issue.



The study has identified four broad dimensions of the vulnerability of youths from age group 15 to 35. The study used both qualitative and quantitative surveys to collect primary data.



According to the study, total unemployed youths account for 79.6 per cent of the total unemployed population in Bangladesh.



The youth who have secondary or higher levels of education make up around 64 per cent of the total unemployed.



Youths' not in education, employment or training (NEET) is 16.2 per cent higher than the global average of 21.8 per cent and 9.4 per cent higher than the South Asian regional average.



Reaping benefits of a demographic dividend requires identifying possible causes of youth vulnerability and ensuring necessary policy and resource allocation, the study said.



It has proposed top priority on skills development and employment opportunities for youth to prevent long-term scars. Education for the vulnerable young people be prioritised.



Also government spending on skills development and education for youths should be prioritised and access of marginalised groups to digital service and quality training need to be ensured.



The study also suggested focus on sexual and reproductive health of youth and steps to address the vulnerability of young people of climate vulnerable regions.



LGED and cooperatives minister Tajul Islam speaking on the occasion as chief guest emphasised quality education and making youths free from corruption to overcome the situation.



ActionAid country director Farah Kabir and Sanem director (research) Sayema Haque Bidisha, among other, spoke in the event.



