Wednesday, 27 September, 2023
Advance Search
Home Business

Walton hands over e-bikes to govt offices

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited handed over 4 electric bikes for using in four government offices including the Prime Minister's office.

Other government offices are - Ganabhaban, Road Transport and Highways Division and BRTA.

The Takyon brand e-bikes were handed over to Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder at the Prime Minister's Office on recently, says a press release.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Chairman SM Rezaul Alam handed over the e-bikes. Walton Digi-Tech Industries' Additional Managing Director Liakat Ali along with other government officials were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah has instructed concerned government departments to take necessary steps to encourage people in using environment-friendly and cost-effective vehicles.
 
At that time, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah said: Electric bikes are environmentally friendly and cost-effective. As the use of e-bikes increases, the use of fossil fuels will decrease which will ensure hassle-free cost-effective journey for users. The Principal Secretary praised Walton authorities for taking the initiative of manufacturing and marketing electric bikes in the country.

Chairman of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited SM Rezaul Alam said: We are manufacturing and marketing e-bikes to protect the environment and ensure cost-effective safe transportation by preventing the use of fossil fuels. Today we have handed over four e-bikes to 4 govt offices so that the government officials can experience the best quality e-bikes we are providing to customers. Officials and stakeholders will use the e-bikes and give their feedback which will be helpful for us to go ahead with such initiatives.

Walton's electric bikes are Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) approved. This bike costs only 10-15 paisa per kilometer and run up to 80 kilometers on a single charge. The electric bikes are currently available at all Walton outlets in Takyon 1.00 and Takyon Leo models. Priced at Tk137,750 only, the Takyon 1.00 model can run on up to 50 k/h while Takyon Leo model has three variants which can be purchased at Tk59,850 to Tk69,850. Walton provides up to 2 years parts warranty on its e-bikes.




