Wednesday, 27 September, 2023, 1:43 PM
Home Business

SIBL signs agreement with Sunman Express in New York

Published : Wednesday, 27 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

SIBL signs agreement with Sunman Express in New York

SIBL signs agreement with Sunman Express in New York

An agreement on remittance disbursement partnership was signed between Social Islami Bank Ltd and Sunman Express, global money transfer, in New York recently, says a press release.

Mahmudul Alam, Director of SIBL, was present as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as guest of honor in the event "Remittance Award-2023 and Agreement Signing Ceremony" were arranged by  Sunman Express.

Mashud Rana Topan, President and CEO of Sunman Express, Tasnima Sania Mannan, Director of Sunman Express, Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division of SIBL, were also present on the occasion. Chief executives of both the organizations signed the agreement in favor of their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, Bangladeshi expatriates can send remittance directly to Nagad and bKash wallet in real time from America through SIBL.



