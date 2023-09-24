Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 September, 2023, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pope urges Europe against treating migrants as invaders

Published : Sunday, 24 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

MARSEILLE, Sept 23: Pope Francis on Saturday urged European governments to welcome migrants instead of viewing them as invaders, striding into in a hugely sensitive political debate again inflamed by mass arrivals on the second day of his visit to France's Mediterranean port of Marseille.

The pontiff made the comments hours before he leads a mass in Marseille's main stadium -- usually the venue for rugby or football matches -- in a gigantic event due to be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Those who risk their lives at sea do not invade, they look for welcome," Francis said in a speech closing a conference of bishops and young people from around the Mediterranean.

Migration is "a reality of our times, a process that involves three continents around the Mediterranean and that must be governed with wise foresight, including a European response," the pontiff added.

Noting the risk to the lives of migrants if they are not taken to safety, he warned against turning "the Mediterranean, the mare nostrum, from the cradle of civilisation into the mare mortuum, the graveyard of dignity."

Francis' 35-minute speech drew a standing ovation from his audience, but his position on migration was unlikely to please Macron and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who were both present and plan tougher measures to control arrivals.

The pope's forceful interventions come as the migration debate has been stoked by mass arrivals on the Italian island of Lampedusa last week.

Speaking at a monument to people lost at sea on his arrival in Marseille on Friday, the pontiff had insisted that "people who are at risk of drowning when abandoned on the waves must be rescued".

He thanked aid groups rescuing migrants in danger at sea, condemning efforts to prevent their work as "gestures of hate".

Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch Francis as he travels through the streets of Marseille later Saturday before celebrating mass for almost 60,000 people in the city's famed Velodrome stadium.

Thousands were already starting to pour into the iconic venue which only on Thursday had hosted France's clash with Namibia in the Rugby World Cup.

Clutches of black- or white-robed priests and nuns were scattered through the crowds while volunteers tasked with distributing communion wafers during the service were taking up position.

Up to 100,000 are expected to line the Avenue du Prado for his "popemobile" tour and many roads are decked out with the white-and-yellow colours of the Vatican.

Francky Domingo, a Beninese man who heads a group of undocumented migrants in Marseille, said he hoped the pontiff's visit would "give us back a little hope" and "calm the political tensions".    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


India confiscates properties of top Sikh separatist
China gave reassurance after map stirred South China Sea dispute: Malaysia PM
Kakar in US calls for world alliance to keep in check 'rough behaviour' of India
Biden to join picket line as auto workers union expands strike
US, S Korea, Japan raise concerns over Russia-North Korea military cooperation
Kyiv breaks through Russian lines in south: General to US media
Pope urges Europe against treating migrants as invaders
Thai election winner appoints replacement party leader


Latest News
Bangladesh among over 30 countries approved to trade in rouble
PM leaves New York for Washington DC
BNP won't see 11 players in its team before final game: Hasan
86 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
AL doesn't bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Airstrikes killed 'a lot' of rebels with ties to IS in Congo
Commoners are not well, only ruling party people are well
Gold worth Tk 1.5cr recovered at Ctg airport
Most Read News
Strategies to address militant threats in Bangladesh
Saudi investment in Bangladesh gaining momentum
Govt is not worried about US visa restriction: Shahriar
'No outsiders should obstruct elections in Bangladesh'
'I have'nt received any application regarding Khaleda Zia's going abroad'
Road march: BNP men gathering at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal
Continuous batting failure tastes Bangladesh big defeat to New Zealand
Death Must Be So Beautiful!!!
Teachers should be friendly, not a friend
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Sunday demanding release of ailing Khaleda
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft