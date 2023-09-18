Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 September, 2023, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hummels double inspires Dortmund to comeback win over 10-man Freiburg

Published : Monday, 18 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

BERLIN, SEPT 17: Mats Hummels scored goals in each half as Borussia Dortmund fought back late to win 4-2 at Freiburg on Saturday.

Hummels put Dortmund in front early but Dortmund again suffered a collective blackout, allowing Freiburg to take the lead in first-half injury time with two quick goals.

Donyell Malen gave far too much space to Freiburg's free-kick specialist Vincenzo Grifo, who threaded a ball into the box, allowing Lucas Hoeler to head the home side level.

Just four minutes later, the Dortmund defence again lost track of a free-kick, Nicolas Hoefler heading in to give his side the lead.

Malen equalised midway through the second half thanks to a clever assist from Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug.

Dortmund looked set to drop points for the third straight game before Freiburg goalscorer Hoefler saw red with eight minutes remaining, giving the visitors a one-man advantage which they duly used.

Hummels scored again, trickling the ball into the goal with two minutes remaining, before Marco Reus added a fourth to seal the win, giving his side a timely boost ahead of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Mahmudullah, Tamim, Soumya return to experimental squad
Bangladesh women's team eying gold in Asian Games
BPL cricket players' draft on Sept 24
Coach Titu aims to beat Nepal in Asian Games
Blackcaps in city to play three ODIs
Brook makes England's Cricket World Cup squad as Roy misses out
'Unsung heroes': $50,000 for rain-hit Asia Cup groundstaff
Felix and Cancelo strike in Barca demolition of Betis


Latest News
Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit
BNP's anarchy in name of road march won't be tolerated: Nanak
National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur
Bangladesh women team eying gold in Asian Games
'People want two things -- Khaleda's release and Hasina's resignation: Fakhrul
Three types of internet packages will be offered from Oct 15: Mustafa Jabbar
BPL players' draft to be held Sept 24
Don't send dengue patients to Dhaka from outside of capital: DGHS
7-year-old girl 'killed' after rape in Ctg, youth held
Elderly man found dead in Chattogram
Most Read News
Niko graft case: 3 foreigners allowed to testify against Khaleda
PM off to NY to attend 78th UNGA session
BNP's 2nd day march in Bogura starts
G20 summit focuses on trade, investments
Mercedes-Benz buses now in Bangladesh
Pallabi Shahin murder: Ex MP Awal gave Tk 20,000 to sever limbs
'Despite negative campaigns, AL will come to power again'
Technical glitch shuts Rampal power plant's production again
Mild tremor jolts Dhaka
Six remanded over medical entry test paper leak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft