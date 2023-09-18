Hummels double inspires Dortmund to comeback win over 10-man Freiburg







Hummels put Dortmund in front early but Dortmund again suffered a collective blackout, allowing Freiburg to take the lead in first-half injury time with two quick goals.



Donyell Malen gave far too much space to Freiburg's free-kick specialist Vincenzo Grifo, who threaded a ball into the box, allowing Lucas Hoeler to head the home side level.

Just four minutes later, the Dortmund defence again lost track of a free-kick, Nicolas Hoefler heading in to give his side the lead.



Malen equalised midway through the second half thanks to a clever assist from Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug.



Dortmund looked set to drop points for the third straight game before Freiburg goalscorer Hoefler saw red with eight minutes remaining, giving the visitors a one-man advantage which they duly used.



Hummels scored again, trickling the ball into the goal with two minutes remaining, before Marco Reus added a fourth to seal the win, giving his side a timely boost ahead of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain. �AFP



BERLIN, SEPT 17: Mats Hummels scored goals in each half as Borussia Dortmund fought back late to win 4-2 at Freiburg on Saturday.Hummels put Dortmund in front early but Dortmund again suffered a collective blackout, allowing Freiburg to take the lead in first-half injury time with two quick goals.Donyell Malen gave far too much space to Freiburg's free-kick specialist Vincenzo Grifo, who threaded a ball into the box, allowing Lucas Hoeler to head the home side level.Just four minutes later, the Dortmund defence again lost track of a free-kick, Nicolas Hoefler heading in to give his side the lead.Malen equalised midway through the second half thanks to a clever assist from Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug.Dortmund looked set to drop points for the third straight game before Freiburg goalscorer Hoefler saw red with eight minutes remaining, giving the visitors a one-man advantage which they duly used.Hummels scored again, trickling the ball into the goal with two minutes remaining, before Marco Reus added a fourth to seal the win, giving his side a timely boost ahead of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain. �AFP