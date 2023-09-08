

Tigers ready for different challenges after losing against top side: Pothas



"We have played three games so far and two of the game results we go down against home teams. Sri Lanka won in Kandy, their home conditions and against Pakistan in Lahore, their home conditions," Pothas told during the post-match press conference on September 6. "Now, our boys are ready for different challenges".



"We don't play a lot against Pakistan. And again it's very difficult against a team very high on confidence at the moment as they have gone to the number one in the world and we played against the best team in the world and again they play in their home conditions," he tried to back his side after big defeat.

Bangladesh bowlers are so far so good but batting first in all three occasions, Bangladesh collapsed twice. Pothas praised the bowling unit and claimed that Bangladesh batting is in 'transition'.



He said, "The bowling attack has done fantastic job for us. We just need to have put score on the board that they can defend for us.



When we do that, it will be fantastic for us. For batting, we probably didn't make the right decision at the right time for these conditions".



"We are looking far ahead for some consistencies. We didn't bat well in Kandy but we did very very well against Afghanistan and probably we couldn't execute it in today's match. We are trying to find the right combination for our team. The team is in transition," explained Pothas.



Bangladesh will be playing against Sri Lanka in the next game of the event on September 9 followed by the match against India on September 15. The final of the event is slated for September 17.

