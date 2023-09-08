Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers ready for different challenges after losing against top side: Pothas

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Sports Reporter

Tigers ready for different challenges after losing against top side: Pothas

Tigers ready for different challenges after losing against top side: Pothas

A seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan is not a big blow for Bangladesh, believes their assistant coach Nick Pothas since, Pakistan are the top ranked side and are very strong at home. He therefore, is confident that the Tigers are ready to take challenge for the next two games in Sri Lanka.

"We have played three games so far and two of the game results we go down against home teams. Sri Lanka won in Kandy, their home conditions and against Pakistan in Lahore, their home conditions," Pothas told during the post-match press conference on September 6. "Now, our boys are ready for different challenges".

"We don't play a lot against Pakistan. And again it's very difficult against a team very high on confidence at the moment as they have gone to the number one in the world and we played against the best team in the world and again they play in their home conditions," he tried to back his side after big defeat.

Bangladesh bowlers are so far so good but batting first in all three occasions, Bangladesh collapsed twice. Pothas praised the bowling unit and claimed that Bangladesh batting is in 'transition'.

He said, "The bowling attack has done fantastic job for us. We just need to have put score on the board that they can defend for us.

When we do that, it will be fantastic for us. For batting, we probably didn't make the right decision at the right time for these conditions".

"We are looking far ahead for some consistencies. We didn't bat well in Kandy but we did very very well against Afghanistan and probably we couldn't execute it in today's match. We are trying to find the right combination for our team. The team is in transition," explained Pothas.

Bangladesh will be playing against Sri Lanka in the next game of the event on September 9 followed by the match against India on September 15. The final of the event is slated for September 17.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tigers ready for different challenges after losing against top side: Pothas
Sri Lanka women shock England for T20 series win
Pakistan's pace attack reminds Akhtar of 'old days'
FIFA International Friendly Match
Bangladesh, Afghanistan play a 1-1 tie
Smaller clubs to get greater share of UEFA pie
England's Brook given fresh chance to press World Cup claim
Alcaraz powers through as US Open rivals feel the heat


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft