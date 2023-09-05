Video
Home Editorial

Focus on mental healthcare is essential

Published : Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Although physical health issues are a familiar phenomenon to all of us, the scenario of mental health is completely isolated. One who suffers from a psychiatric problem often feels too hesitant to express it with family or circles as many of them do not take it seriously in maximum cases. Thus it makes the environment unhealthy to relieve from such trauma. But the sufferer only knows what difficulties he is facing. While the mental health issue as a murky thing, nowadays the number of suicidal cases are rapidly increased.

Moreover, many unnatural death cases are unexposed due to the avoidance of further hassles. For instance, it is high time to discuss the matter -always vague because of aloofness as well as the mass unable to realize true consequences- likewise the other health issues that have already been treated as a disease. In this regard, our outlook needs to be changed. Besides the consciousness, the government should adopt some pragmatic measures to alleviate the situation that might diminish the number of undeniable deaths, a result of TABOO.

Md Kabir Hossen
Via Email



