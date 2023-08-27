

Dhaka Bank, Mastercard launch titanium credit card for Women



The Aroni Mastercard Titanium Credit Card is under Dhaka Bank's women's Banking segment 'Aroni.' In addition to the credit card,a Titanium Debit Card and Tayyebah Islamic Debit Card under Dhaka Bank's dedicated Banking segment, 'Tayyebah' has been launched recently, says a press release.



The launch ceremony was attended by Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Limited, Deputy Managing Director Messers Md Mostaque Ahmed(CEMO), A K M Shahnawaj, AMM Moyen Uddin and Darashiko Khasru, Dhaka Bank Limited; Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard and other high officials from both organizations were present on that occasion.

EmranulHuq, Managing Director and CEO, of Dhaka Bank Limited, said, "I am delighted to introduce the inaugural partnership for a women's credit card between Dhaka Bank Limited and Mastercard.



With their unmatched expertise in payment solutions, Mastercard has enabled us to launch the Aroni Women Credit Card for women and the Debit Cards.



We believe these two cards will redefine convenience, security, and benefits for cardholders. We look forward to continuing this remarkable collaboration to achieve our shared vision of a Smart Bangladesh."



Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is thrilled to collaborate with DBL to open new financial opportunities for cardholders and provide them with several exciting offers and benefits across retail, travel and healthcare.



The introduction of these cards will further digital payment adoption by the people of Bangladesh and its transition to a less cash economy."



Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said "This collaboration between Mastercard and Dhaka Bank Limited is extraordinary.



With benefits tailor made to suit needs of women cardholders and enhanced security features, it reiterates Mastercard's focus on innovation for inclusion."



The Aroni Mastercard Titanium Credit Card provides discounts on retail loan rates and offers special rates on DPS/FDR, along with Credit Shield coverage up to Tk. 40 lac.



The Titanium Debit Card enables secure contactless transactions through EMV chip technology and offers discounts at over 1000 merchants.



The Tayyebah Islamic Debit Card, issued against the Islamic CASA account, offers a 5% cashback up to Tk. 500 on the first contactless transaction.



The Aroni Mastercard Titanium Credit Card offers cardholders the privilege of accessing complementary health checkups, free online consultancy, and welcome vouchers.



This card's other features and advantages include cashback for vaccination related to female and beauty salon, discount at retail loan rates and special rates on DPS/FDR, 0% EMI and discounts at over 2000 merchants, Buy One Get One offers, airport meet & greet, complimentary access to 1300+ international airport lounges worldwide through the Mastercard Lounge Key Program, including Balaka Lounge.



Additionally, the Titanium Debit Card and Tayyebah Islamic Debit Card offer features and benefits including BDT usage, discounts at over 1000 merchants, online/POS/ATM facilities, USD against RFCD/ERQ account, first usage discount voucher, and 5% cashback up to Tk 500 on the first contactless transaction.



