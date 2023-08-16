

Dhaka Abahani takes on Club Eagles today



The traditional sly blue outfits had an experience of playing up to the zonal semi-finals of the AFC Cup before. With the match today, the boys will continue another mission this year. But they will have to pass the play-off stage to advance to the next level, the group level.



The sky blues are eyeing the full three points from the match.

The Eagles who reached Sylhet on Friday had practised for the last couple of days at a synthetic turf in the Tea City.



The Maldivian Premier League Club came early toBangladesh to have some practice and cope with the environment. On the other hand, host Dhaka Abahani to Sylhet on Monday and as it finished final preparations in Dhaka.



Dhaka Abahani coach Mario Lemos wanted to have the practice on grass as the match would be played on grassy ground.

Dhaka Abahani, one of the most successful clubs of Dhaka football, is going to take on one of the top teams of the Maldivian Premier LeagueClub Eagles in the AFC Cup 2023-24 preliminary round match today (Wednesday) at 3:15 pm at the District Stadium in Sylhet.The traditional sly blue outfits had an experience of playing up to the zonal semi-finals of the AFC Cup before. With the match today, the boys will continue another mission this year. But they will have to pass the play-off stage to advance to the next level, the group level.The sky blues are eyeing the full three points from the match.The Eagles who reached Sylhet on Friday had practised for the last couple of days at a synthetic turf in the Tea City.The Maldivian Premier League Club came early toBangladesh to have some practice and cope with the environment. On the other hand, host Dhaka Abahani to Sylhet on Monday and as it finished final preparations in Dhaka.Dhaka Abahani coach Mario Lemos wanted to have the practice on grass as the match would be played on grassy ground.