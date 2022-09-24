Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Chinese and Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in New York

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

BEIJING, Sept 23: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Chinese foreign ministry said Friday.
Thursday's meeting was the first between the two since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February -- though they have held two phone calls in that time.
On Friday, the Moscow-held regions of Ukraine are voting on whether to become part of Russia in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab.
Wang told Kuleba that the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected... the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported," the ministry said in a statement.
Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as President Xi Jinping pursues a close strategic alliance with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to counter the United States.
China has repeatedly called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue, but has not taken action to facilitate it.
Wang told Kuleba that "China has always been committed to promoting peace talks, never stands idly by, never adds fuel to the fire and never takes advantage of the situation for self-interest".
"China always stands on the side of peace, and will continue to play a constructive role," he added.
Kuleba confirmed the meeting on Twitter.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese and Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in New York
Italy's Berlusconi says Putin 'pushed' into Ukraine war
Iran president vows probe of woman's death that sparked protests
Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel dies aged 70
Lavrov defends Russia at UN showdown rife with anger over Ukraine war
Ashok Gehlot announces run for Congress president
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for joint drills


Latest News
Russia to spend $600 billion on Defence and security by 2025
Pound hits 37-year low below $1.12 as recession fears grow
BNP wants to create anarchic situation in country: Amu
PM to address UNGA focusing on ensuring world peace
Is BNP involved in deep conspiracy, Nanak questions
26 dead in Iran as unrest continues
BNP vows to take Shaon murder revenge
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US higher education aspirants get valuable insights at university fair
Political stability attracts Saudi companies to invest in Bangladesh: Saudi Envoy
Most Read News
School girl slaughtered after rape in Noakhali: One held
Schoolgirl murdered after rape, tutor among three arrested
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
60 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Afghanistan becomes the only country denying education to girls
PM attends Biden's reception in NY
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
Sabina receives warm reception in Satkhira
Breaking the cultural norm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft