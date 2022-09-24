Video
‘Seeing a pattern’: US official on Chinese navy activity in Indian Ocean

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022

NEW DELHI, Sept 23: Top US defence officials are concerned at the growing presence of the Chinese Navy in the waters of the Indian ocean, which includes the establishment of military bases.
"Our concerns relate to not just China's growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean but how it's going to express that presence and what its intentions are," said Dr Ely Ratner, the US Assistance Secretary of Defence who handles the Asia Pacific Region.
"We have started to see a pattern of PRC [People's Republic of China] and PLA [People's Liberation Army] behaviour that we have seen throughout other parts of the region that include non-adherence to international law, lack of transparency, including around its efforts to establish military installations overseas," Dr Ratner said.
Dr Ratner's remarks at a select briefing come just weeks after NDTV published satellite images which indicated that China's military base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, was fully operational with a large warship deployed.
Beijing also recently deployed a satellite and missile tracking ship, the Yuan Wang 5, which controversially docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port on which Beijing enjoys a 99-year lease after Colombo found it difficult to pay for the loans taken to complete the facility.    -NDTV







