Demonstrators raise Syrian opposition flags and placards as they rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30 in the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib The defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria met in Moscow on December 28, the first such talks since a war broke out in Syria, and discussed "ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the problem of refugees, and joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria", the Russian defence ministry said. photo : AFP