Taijul, Mustafiz guide Tigers towards clean sweep



Shai Hope (R) of West Indies is dismissed by Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (L) of Bangladesh during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 16, 2022. photo: AFP

The Tigers smashed West Indies in the series starter by six wickets and secured the title of the series crunching hosts by nine wickets in the following match.

Like previous matches of the series, winning the toss Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal preferred to chase with one change in the eleven. Bangladesh rested speedster Shoriful Islam to enrich the spin strength and placed in left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam, who sent host opener Brandon King in the very first ball he delivered. King went on eight. Taijul struck again in the following over to pick-up the wicket of another opener Shai Hope who managed couple of runs.

Mustafizur Rahman, the lone paceman in the playing eleven, joined the party to claim the wicket of one-down batter Shamarh Brooks. Brooks got out after playing solitary boundary shot.

Hosts therefore, managed to score 20 runs for three wickets from the mandatory powerplay overs.











Bangladesh got even better start against West Indies on Saturday in the 3rd and the final of the three-match ODI series at Providence Stadium in Guyana.The Tigers smashed West Indies in the series starter by six wickets and secured the title of the series crunching hosts by nine wickets in the following match.Like previous matches of the series, winning the toss Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal preferred to chase with one change in the eleven. Bangladesh rested speedster Shoriful Islam to enrich the spin strength and placed in left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam, who sent host opener Brandon King in the very first ball he delivered. King went on eight. Taijul struck again in the following over to pick-up the wicket of another opener Shai Hope who managed couple of runs.Mustafizur Rahman, the lone paceman in the playing eleven, joined the party to claim the wicket of one-down batter Shamarh Brooks. Brooks got out after playing solitary boundary shot.Hosts therefore, managed to score 20 runs for three wickets from the mandatory powerplay overs.