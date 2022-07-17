Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Indies tour of Bangladesh 2022

Taijul, Mustafiz guide Tigers towards clean sweep

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Sports Reporter

Shai Hope (R) of West Indies is dismissed by Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (L) of Bangladesh during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 16, 2022. photo: AFP

Shai Hope (R) of West Indies is dismissed by Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (L) of Bangladesh during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 16, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh got even better start against West Indies on Saturday in the 3rd and the final of the three-match ODI series at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
The Tigers smashed West Indies in the series starter by six wickets and secured the title of the series crunching hosts by nine wickets in the following match.
Like previous matches of the series, winning the toss Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal preferred to chase with one change in the eleven. Bangladesh rested speedster Shoriful Islam to enrich the spin strength and placed in left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam, who sent host opener Brandon King in the very first ball he delivered. King went on eight. Taijul struck again in the following over to pick-up the wicket of another opener Shai Hope who managed couple of runs.
Mustafizur Rahman, the lone paceman in the playing eleven, joined the party to claim the wicket of one-down batter Shamarh Brooks. Brooks got out after playing solitary boundary shot.
Hosts therefore, managed to score 20 runs for three wickets from the mandatory powerplay overs.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raphinha 'fulfills childhood dream' and signs for Barcelona
Sharapova welcomes son Theodore
Murray ousted by Bublik at ATP Hall of Fame Open
Thousands of litres of water to stop '60-degree' Tour de France roads melting
Fans turn out to celebrate Tunisian trailblazer Jabeur
Bayern star Lewandowski poised for Barcelona move
Kerley fires warning shot to rivals in world 100m
Ireland fall one-run short chasing huge New Zealand score


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft