Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fearless Zimbabwe, De Leede-inspired Dutch reach T20 WC

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BULAWAYO, JULY 16: Hosts Zimbabwe and the Netherlands filled the last two places for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia by winning their qualifying tournament semi-finals in Bulawayo on Friday.
Reacting positively to a plea from coach Dave Houghton to be fearless, Zimbabwe beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs after posting 199-5 in 20 overs, then restricting their rivals to 172-8.
Bas de Leede inspired the Netherlands to a seven-wicket win over the United States. Replying to an American total of 138 in 19.4 overs, the Dutch reached 139-3 with six balls to spare.
Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and the West Indies had already secured places.
The 16-team tournament runs from October 16 to November 13 with Australia defending a title they won in the UAE last year.
"It is exciting to have qualified for the World Cup," said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine. "Having put on 199, we felt we were going to take control of the game.
"I thought our seamers performed very nicely. At the group stage the spinners controlled the game for us, but credit to the seamers today.
"I wish we could play more cricket here (Bulawayo) because the support is unbelievable. We are on the rise and the most important thing is to keep improving."
Houghton, who replaced Lalchand Rajput only a few weeks before the tournament after 3-0 T20 and one-day international series losses at home to Afghanistan, admitted he was "relieved".
"We were under pressure because we were expected to qualify and were the only Test-playing nation among the contenders.
"I'm thrilled with the way the team has responded. I think the biggest thing that I have brought to the team is trying to unlock the fear.
"I have known our players for a long time. They are very talented but too scared to make mistakes. I have tried to take the fear away."
Winning the toss and opting to bat, Zimbabwe clicked with six batsmen led by Wesley Madhevere scoring at least 22 runs.  
Madhevere top scored with 42, including five fours, and added 63 runs in a second-wicket partnership with Ervine.
Papua New Guinea, who scraped into the semi-finals after winning just one of three group matches, were close to matching the Zimbabwe run rate for much of the innings with Tony Ura starring.
But when Ura fell off the final ball of the 14th over, after notching 66, including five sixes and four fours, the islanders lost momentum.
Blessing Muzarabani was the most succesful Zimbabwe bowler, taking two wickets at the expense of 24 runs in four overs.
Zimbabwe will be making a fifth appearance at the T20 finals.
In the other semi-final, captain Monank Patel top scored for the USA with 32 and Steven Taylor, their star batsman in the group stage, contributed 26.   
De Leede and Paul van Meekeren took two wickets each, but Fred Klaassen, who captured five wickets against Uganda on Thursday, had a disappointing 0-40 four-over stint.  
After impressing with the ball, De Leede sparkled with the bat, striking an unbeaten 91, including three sixes and nine fours.
Captain and wicketkeeper Scott Edwards weighed in with a run-a-ball 26 to ensure a fourth consecutive T20 World Cup appearance for the Dutch.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raphinha 'fulfills childhood dream' and signs for Barcelona
Sharapova welcomes son Theodore
Murray ousted by Bublik at ATP Hall of Fame Open
Thousands of litres of water to stop '60-degree' Tour de France roads melting
Fans turn out to celebrate Tunisian trailblazer Jabeur
Bayern star Lewandowski poised for Barcelona move
Kerley fires warning shot to rivals in world 100m
Ireland fall one-run short chasing huge New Zealand score


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft