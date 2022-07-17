BCB's special meeting for Sheikh Hasina Stadium

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will hold a special meeting today at its head quarter at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The meeting basically will be held to appoint the consultant for the Sheikh Hasina International Cricket Stadium, which the BCB wants to complete as early as possible.

"The meeting will be held basically to appoint the consultant of the Sheikh Hasina International Cricket Stadium. Interested parties will show a presentation after which one will be selected," BCB media and communications committee chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu said on Saturday.

"There is only one agenda in the meeting. After our last meeting, our president said that we will appoint a consultant before our AGM. As the appointment process should be held through meeting, this special meeting was called."

Titu however didn't disclose whether the local or foreign company will be appointed to build the signature stadium of the country.

"The president will disclose everything after the

meeting. But this meeting is not related with the AGM. This meeting is only to accelerate the process of the

stadium." -BSS













